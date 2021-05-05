MARKET NEWS

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das to make a speech at 10 am today

RBI said governor Shaktikanta Das will deliver his address at 10 am on May 5, 2021.

May 05, 2021 / 08:25 AM IST
Shaktikanta Das

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das will make a speech at 10 am today, central bank said.

This is a developing story. Please check back later for more details.
TAGS: #RBI #Shaktikanta Das
first published: May 5, 2021 08:25 am

