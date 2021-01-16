RBI governor Shaktikanta Das calls for stronger governance structure in banks, NBFCs

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das.

Reserve Bank of India governor Shaktikanta Das on January 16 said banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) need to strengthen the governance structure to ensure larger financial stability in the system.

“A good governance structure will have to supported by effective risk management, compliance and assurance mechanism,” the RBI governor said while delivering the 39th Palkhivala Memorial Lecture.

The RBI was focused on strengthening supervision of financial entities, he said, adding the thrust of supervision was identifying the root causes of stress rather than addressing symptoms.

“This (ensuring god governance structure) constitutes the first line of defence on financial stability. An effective early warning system is necessary. Risk management in banks and NBFCs should evolve with changing technology and international best practices,” Das said.

Das also stressed the need for proper internal audit in banks, calling it an important component in ensuring the financial stability of these institutions and the larger financial system. Regulated entities needed to strengthen their internal defences, the RBI chief said.

The RBI would soon come out with guidelines for NBFCs. The central bank was quick to address the stress in the financial system, including the resolution process of two commercial banks, he said.

The RBI played a critical role in the reconstruction scheme of Yes Bank in March 2020 by putting together a bailout plan headed by State Bank of India. The RBI also intervened in the issue of Lakshmi Vilas Bank by announcing a scheme to merge with DBS bank.

Economic recovery visible

Das said a recovery in the economy was visible and banks would have to play a role in ensuring support to the recovery. Timely capitalisation of banks was important to prepare these institutions to support the economic recovery.

The GDP was expected to contract by 7.5 percent in the current financial year. “At this juncture, we need to support economic revival and growth,” Das said.

He said post-COVID, banks would have to prepare for asset-quality issues, which would require capital requirement and noted that banks were raising capital already. It was important to fast track the capital-raising process to prepare for the post-COVID impact on balance sheets, Das said.

The RBI has announced several measures to help the banking system. It announced liquidity measures worth Rs12.81 lakh crore and temporary measures such as loan moratorium and one-time loan restructuring to avert an immediate NPA-shock.