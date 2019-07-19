RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das asks state-run banks to follow resolution framework, speed up recovery 

In the customary pre-policy meeting held on July 20, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das asked state-owned banks to follow the new framework for the resolution of stressed assets, and speed up recovery efforts, among other issues facing the country's banking sector.

The Governor gave "impetus to the resolution of stressed assets facilitated by the revised framework for resolution," the RBI said in a statement.

As per the revised norms announced by the RBI on June 7, lenders are required to enter into a Inter-creditor Agreement within a month of default by the borrower. The consortium then needs to meet a deadline of 180 days to implement the resolution plan which was agreed upon.

Das also brought up the need for credit flow to needy sectors and how lenders can help fix the ongoing liquidity crisis in the non-banking finance companies (NBFC).

Das pointed out to the chiefs of state-owned banks that the level of transmission of reduction in policy rates to the end borrower was "less than desired."While the RBI has reduced its key policy rate by 75 basis points in three tranches since February, banks have hardly been able to pass on the benefit to borrowers.

In the light of increasing number of big ticket banking frauds, Das asked lenders to strengthen internal control mechanisms and follow prudent risk assessment and monitoring standards. Recently, lenders like Punjab National Bank and Allahabad Bank reported fraud of around Rs 5,000 crore by Bhushan Power and Steel.

Also, in order to boost digital payments, RBI asked banks to identify one district in each state to make it fully digitally-enabled within a year.

Usually, the RBI Governor calls upon banks, economists and industry bodies to take stock of the economy ahead of a policy review. Around 20 lenders, including State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda and Bank of India attended the meeting on July 20.

The Monetary Policy Committee is scheduled to meet on August 5-7 to review interest rates.