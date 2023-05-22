RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das asks banks to strengthen governance and assurance functions

RBI Governor Das

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on May 22 asked banks to further strengthen the governance and assurance functions such as risk management, compliance and internal audit so that the banks are able to identify and mitigate risks at an early stage.

The RBI governor was talking to the directors on the boards of public sector banks in New Delhi.

The governor also emphasised the need for banks to ensure continued financial and operational resilience.

On April 23, 2023, Moneycontrol reported that the central bank has called a meeting with the board of directors of all PSBs on May 22 in New Delhi to discuss issues related to governance and ethics.

“Ethics is extremely important from the bank’s point of view, especially after the global financial crises. Some reports in the past have highlighted that conduct of financial institutions has led them into crises due to a lack of ethics,” former RBI Deputy Governor Shyamala Gopinath told Moneycontrol.

Unethical practices like misselling have been raised in the past meetings with the banks as well, Gopinath added.

Interestingly, this meeting has come after the RBI's announcement that it has decided to withdraw the Rs 2,000 denomination bank notes from circulation. However, the apex bank said the existing Rs 2,000 denomination bank notes will continue to be legal tender.

In order to ensure operational convenience and to avoid disruption of regular activities of bank branches, the exchange of Rs 2,000 notes into notes of other denominations can be made up to a limit of Rs 20,000 at a time at any bank starting from May 23, 2023, the central bank noted.

The RBI expects most of the Rs 2,000 notes to return to the banking system by September 30, Governor Das said on May 22, a day before citizens start exchanging or depositing the note being pulled out of circulation.

The withdrawal of the country’s highest denomination note, which was announced by the RBI on May 19, was part of the central bank's currency management, Das said. The central bank has given citizens time till September 30 to deposit or exchange the notes which continue to be a legal tender.