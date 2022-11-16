RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das advises bank chiefs to remain watchful of global spillovers

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das met the managing directors and chief executive officers of public and private sector banks on November 16 and advised lenders to remain watchful of the evolving macroeconomic situation, including global spillovers.

Das also advised bankers to take mitigating measures proactively so that the potential impact on their balance sheets is minimised and financial stability risks are contained, the central bank said in a press release.

Inflation has been the talking point across the globe and among major central banks. While inflation was already elevated prior to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in late February, the resultant supply disruptions – especially with regard to cereals and energy-related commodities have added to inflation pressures.

Besides, the fall of the rupee below 80 per dollar is adding pressure to inflation. Shaktikanta Das, in his monetary policy address on September 30 had said that “we are in the midst of a third major shock – a storm – arising from aggressive monetary policy actions” and even more aggressive communication from advanced economy central banks. In a highly integrated global financial system, they inevitably cause negative externalities through global spillovers, Das had said.

Banks are just about recovering from the COVID pandemic and the economy is seeing signs of recovery. There has been a revival in consumer spending, credit growth has picked up and banks’ collection efficiency has improved. At the same time, banks are looking to mop up deposits in the wake of the tightening liquidity in the banking system.

In his introductory remarks today, Das acknowledged the crucial role played by commercial banks in supporting economic growth throughout the turbulent times since the outbreak of the pandemic and the ongoing financial market turmoil. Despite the challenges, India’s banking sector has remained “resilient” and continued to improve in various performance parameters, Das said, according to the release.

Among other matters, issues relating to lagging growth in deposits vis-à-vis credit growth, asset quality, investments in information technology infrastructure, adoption of new-age technology solutions, functioning of Digital Banking Units, etc. were also discussed, the RBI said.

The meetings were also attended by Deputy Governor MK Jain and a few senior officials of the RBI.