RBI governor says must ensure liquidity for retail investors in G-Sec market

Moneycontrol News
Jan 27, 2023 / 02:38 PM IST

There remains a need for improvement in ensuring liquidity for retail investors in the government securities markets, Shaktikanta Das has said

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on January 27 said there is a need to ensure liquidity for retail investors in the government securities (G-Sec) market.

“There remains a need for improvement in ensuring liquidity for retail investors in the government securities markets,” Das said.

Das was addressing 22nd FIMMDA-PDAI Annual Conference, Dubai.

It further said that secondary market liquidity in G-Secs is concentrated in a few securities and tenors. The MIBOR-based OIS remains the only major liquid product in the interest rate derivative market.