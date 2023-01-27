English
    RBI governor says must ensure liquidity for retail investors in G-Sec market

    There remains a need for improvement in ensuring liquidity for retail investors in the government securities markets, Shaktikanta Das has said

    Moneycontrol News
    January 27, 2023 / 02:38 PM IST
    RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

    The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on January 27 said there is a need to ensure liquidity for retail investors in the government securities (G-Sec) market.

    “There remains a need for improvement in ensuring liquidity for retail investors in the government securities markets,” Das said.

    Das was addressing 22nd FIMMDA-PDAI Annual Conference, Dubai.

    It further said that secondary market liquidity in G-Secs is concentrated in a few securities and tenors. The MIBOR-based OIS remains the only major liquid product in the interest rate derivative market.