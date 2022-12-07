 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
RBI Governor Q&A | Here’s what Shaktikanta Das said on future rate hikes, CBDC and GDP growth

Moneycontrol News
Dec 07, 2022 / 08:48 PM IST

The RBI has been acting aggressively to tackle a persistently high inflation and has so far refused to lower the guard on price stability

The Reserve Bank of India monetary policy committee (MPC) has raised policy repo rate by 35 basis points to 6.25 percent with immediate effect. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on December 7 announced that five out of six members of the MPC opted to go for a hike in the rate during the meeting. Here's what RBI Governor announced at MPC briefing.

On December 7, the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy committee (MPC) hiked the repo rate by 35 basis points (bps) to 6.25 percent, intensifying its fight against soaring inflation that has stayed above the central bank’s comfort zone for 10 straight months.

In the post-policy press conference, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das spelled out the reasons that prompted the MPC to raise rates and offered insights about the current thinking within the rate-setting panel on growth-inflation challenges.

Also, Das spoke about a range of issues including the roll out of the central bank digital currency, the evolving global-domestic situation and widening credit-deposit growth of banks.

Here is what Das said on important issues at the Q&A. Edited excerpts:

On future rate actions