RBI Governor Q&A | Here’s what Shaktikanta Das said on future rate hikes, CBDC and GDP growth

The Reserve Bank of India monetary policy committee (MPC) has raised policy repo rate by 35 basis points to 6.25 percent with immediate effect. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on December 7 announced that five out of six members of the MPC opted to go for a hike in the rate during the meeting. Here's what RBI Governor announced at MPC briefing.

On December 7, the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy committee (MPC) hiked the repo rate by 35 basis points (bps) to 6.25 percent, intensifying its fight against soaring inflation that has stayed above the central bank’s comfort zone for 10 straight months.

In the post-policy press conference, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das spelled out the reasons that prompted the MPC to raise rates and offered insights about the current thinking within the rate-setting panel on growth-inflation challenges.

Also, Das spoke about a range of issues including the roll out of the central bank digital currency, the evolving global-domestic situation and widening credit-deposit growth of banks.

Here is what Das said on important issues at the Q&A. Edited excerpts:

On future rate actions

We are living in an uncertain world. The outlook is extremely uncertain. So, therefore, what we will do if it doesn't match our expectations is something on which it's not possible for me to comment at this stage. So, therefore, all that we are saying is that we will keep on monitoring the overall outlook.

On RBI’s thinking on trajectory of core inflation

Core inflation – this is not the first time that we are talking about it. I mean, earlier also we have talked about core inflation, but over the last six, seven months, I think it has remained sticky around 6 percent, and that is what I have said. So, therefore, this time all that I have done is that this issue also needs, you know, we have placed it on the table because that also needs to be specifically addressed and kept in mind when we are, you know, decomposing, breaking up our inflation analysis.

On US Fed terminal rates and its linkages with India

Fed rate or the terminal rate is important for the whole world, as also India, because it impacts so many aspects, particularly with regard to the currency market. But our policies are primarily governed and determined by our domestic factors.

The domestic scenario on growth and inflation

It is not a case that we look at the Fed policy rate and take our decision. We take our decisions on monetary policy rate stance based on our domestic factors.

On India being a bright spot in the global map

You see the phrase bright spot is not an RBI invention. It is IMF, which said that India is a bright spot and I was basically drawing from what the IMF said. That is with regard to the phrase.

India is an island of stability in a very, very turbulent world. In this statement, if you go through it carefully, I have said at one point that in an interconnected world, we cannot be entirely decoupled from what is happening in the rest of the world. In certain aspects, yes. I mean, India, sort of appears to have decoupled, but when the world is so interconnected, we cannot be entirely decoupled. So, therefore, you know, it's not a question of a black and white. I mean, it is, we are, I mean, there are a lot of interconnectedness between what's happening globally. When we talk of spill overs, the spill overs affect all emerging market economies, including India. So we are not entirely decoupled.

On impact of RBI’s anti-inflation measures on economic growth

RBI is expected to maintain price stability, keeping in mind the objective of growth. For government, naturally growth has to be top priority. And in fact, in my statement in one paragraph, I have said that we have to also focus on growth. I have referred to the opportunities for investment coming out of innovations in new technology. I have talked of climate change opportunities for investment. I have talked about PLI, you know, also being an area which will attract a lot of investment.

On why inflation management is important

Inflation management is not important not just for its own sake. The aspect of price stability is essential, because that is needed for your growth. that is needed for your medium term growth. If inflation goes very high, investors will stop investing. So, therefore, you have to manage inflation. Price stability has to be maintained in the interest of growth. So, therefore, there is no contradiction between the two.

On key differences between CBDC and UPI

A number of people have been asking to RBI as to what essentially is the difference between UPI and CBDC. Any UPI transaction involves the intermediation of the bank. So, when I use a UPI app, you know, the message goes to my bank. My bank account gets debited, money gets transferred to the recipient, to the receiver's bank. His account gets credited and he gets a message in his mobile phone. So, there is an intermediation of the bank in that process.

In CBDC, just as paper currency, you go to a bank, you will draw the digital currency and keep it in your wallet, which will be basically your mobile phone. And when you go and make a payment in a shop or to another individual, it will move from your wallet to his wallet. There is no routing or there is no intermediation of the bank.

On legality of paper currency vs digital currency

The amendment in the RBI Act with regard to the CBDC says that currency will also include digital currency. That is the amendment which has been brought. So, therefore, in all respects, there is no difference in the eyes of law, there is no difference in treatment between paper currency and a digital currency. The Income Tax Department has got certain limits for, you know, for cash payments, for cast withdrawal, for cash payments. You know, beyond a certain limit, you have to give your PAN card number. The same rules will apply in the case of the CBDC also, because both are currency.

On widening gap between bank credit and deposit growth

RBI doesn't give any direction to the banks with regard to their interest rates on either side, whether credit or on the deposit side. The credit growth and the deposit growth have to be seen in the proper perspective. The credit growth is on a low base. The deposit growth is on a high base. That is why it appears the divergence between the two, you know, they look to be so divergent. During the whole period of pandemic there was hardly any credit growth. It was about 5 percent, 6 percent or so, low base. But deposit growth had picked up in the first two years of the pandemic. So, whatever is now happening based on the deposit side, the growth has to be seen in the context of the base effect. Now, banks do their asset liability management.