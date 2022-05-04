 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
RBI Governor LIVE Updates: Repo rate hiked by 40 bps; CRR increased by 50 bps

May 04, 2022

The RBI's repo rate has been kept unchanged at 4 percent since May 2020

RBI Governor LIVE Updates: There are murmurs that Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das is likely to announce change in key rates today (May 4) at 2 pm.

The RBI’s repo rate has been kept unchanged at 4 percent since May 2020. That’s the rate at which the central bank lends short-term funds to banks.
Retail inflation in India jumped to a 17-month high of 6.95 percent in March from 6.07 percent in February, driven by high food prices. If inflation concerns persist and there are no shocks to growth, interest rates will likely be hiked later this year, analysts said.

Most economists expect the RBI’s monetary policy committee (MPC) to change its stance to ‘neutral’ in June and follow up with an increase in the key policy rate, which could be the first in a series of hikes this year.

RBI Governor LIVE: CRR hike can suck out Rs 83,711 crore liquidity, says Governor Das

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) GovernorShaktikantaDas in a surprise move said on May 5 that the monetary policy committee (MPC) voted unanimously toincrease the policy repo rate by 40 basis points(bps) to 4.40 percent with immediate effect.The central bank also increased the Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) by 50 basis points to 4.50 percent. "CRRhike can suck out liquidity to the tune of Rs 83,711.55 crore," Das said. Read more here

RBI Governor LIVE: RBI withdraws its 'accommodative' stance


RBI is not to be bound by any rule book, said RBI Governor as it withdrew from its 'accommodative' stance, citing inflation pressures becoming more acute. Hebelievedthat the Indian economy has managed to weather the economic shock while citing a quote that "The trials you encounter will introduce you to your strengths"

RameshNair, CEO, India & Managing Director, Market Development, Asia at Colliers:“In an off-cycle monetary policy meet, the RBI increased the repo rate by 40 basis points to 4.4% for the first time in almost two years. This comes at a time when inflation has been rising to an 18-month high amidst a rebound in domestic economic activity. From a real estate perspective, we don’t expect an immediate increase in home loan rates by commercial banks. This makes it a good time for homebuyers who were on the fence about buying their dream home. With home prices expected to rise in certain segments, it is an opportune time for homebuyers to take advantage of the current low home loan rates and largely stable prices before banks reset interest rates.”

RBI Governor LIVE: Sensex plummets 900 points as RBI hikes rate by by 40 bps

The Reserve Bank of India raised its key rates by 40 basis points to 4.4% from 4%. Cash reserve ratio also hiked by 50 bps. The surprise rate hike has sent the 10 year government bond yields to the highest since May 2019, while stocks are dropping.The 10 year bond yield surged 30 basis points to hit a near three year high of 7.392% from its previous close of 7.117%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.The benchmarkSensexfell over 1000 points to 55915 points while Nifty lost 350 points to 16740 points. Meanwhile, the Rupee strengthened to 0.25% to 76.32 a dollar

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das announced a 40-basis-point hike in the key lending rateand raised the cash reserve ratio by 50 basis points in an unscheduled announcement on May4.One basis point is one hundredth of a percentage point.Therevised repo rate stands at 4.40 percent and the CRR is increased to 4.5 percent.Today’s decision should be seen as part of the central bank’s announcement last month of gradual withdrawal from easy money regime, Das said. “The decision today to raise repo rate may be seen as reversal of rate action of May 2020. In last month, we had set out a stance of withdrawal of accommodation. Today’s action need to be seen in line with that action.” Read more here

Worsening of terms of trade could have negative implications for CAD, butitwillbe comfortably financed, saysShaktikantaDas