RBI Governor LIVE Updates: Repo rate hiked by 40 bps; CRR increased by 50 bps

RBI Governor LIVE News Updates: The RBI's repo rate has been kept unchanged at 4 percent since May 2020
RBI Governor LIVE Updates: There are murmurs that Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das is likely to announce change in key rates today (May 4) at 2 pm.
The RBI’s repo rate has been kept unchanged at 4 percent since May 2020. That’s the rate at which the central bank lends short-term funds to banks.
Retail inflation in India jumped to a 17-month high of 6.95 percent in March from 6.07 percent in February, driven by high food prices. If inflation concerns persist and there are no shocks to growth, interest rates will likely be hiked later this year, analysts said.
Most economists expect the RBI’s monetary policy committee (MPC) to change its stance to ‘neutral’ in June and follow up with an increase in the key policy rate, which could be the first in a series of hikes this year.
RBI Governor LIVE: CRR hike can suck out Rs 83,711 crore liquidity, says Governor Das
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) GovernorShaktikantaDas in a surprise move said on May 5 that the monetary policy committee (MPC) voted unanimously toincrease the policy repo rate by 40 basis points(bps) to 4.40 percent with immediate effect.The central bank also increased the Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) by 50 basis points to 4.50 percent. "CRRhike can suck out liquidity to the tune of Rs 83,711.55 crore," Das said. Read more here
RBI Governor LIVE: RBI withdraws its 'accommodative' stance
RBI is not to be bound by any rule book, said RBI Governor as it withdrew from its 'accommodative' stance, citing inflation pressures becoming more acute. Hebelievedthat the Indian economy has managed to weather the economic shock while citing a quote that "The trials you encounter will introduce you to your strengths"
RBI Governor LIVE:RameshNair, CEO, India & Managing Director, Market Development, Asia at Colliers:“In an off-cycle monetary policy meet, the RBI increased the repo rate by 40 basis points to 4.4% for the first time in almost two years. This comes at a time when inflation has been rising to an 18-month high amidst a rebound in domestic economic activity. From a real estate perspective, we don’t expect an immediate increase in home loan rates by commercial banks. This makes it a good time for homebuyers who were on the fence about buying their dream home. With home prices expected to rise in certain segments, it is an opportune time for homebuyers to take advantage of the current low home loan rates and largely stable prices before banks reset interest rates.”
RBI Governor LIVE: Sensex plummets 900 points as RBI hikes rate by by 40 bps
The Reserve Bank of India raised its key rates by 40 basis points to 4.4% from 4%. Cash reserve ratio also hiked by 50 bps. The surprise rate hike has sent the 10 year government bond yields to the highest since May 2019, while stocks are dropping.The 10 year bond yield surged 30 basis points to hit a near three year high of 7.392% from its previous close of 7.117%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.The benchmarkSensexfell over 1000 points to 55915 points while Nifty lost 350 points to 16740 points. Meanwhile, the Rupee strengthened to 0.25% to 76.32 a dollar
RBI hikes repo rate by 40bps to 4.40%, CRR by 50bps, cites inflation worries
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das announced a 40-basis-point hike in the key lending rate and raised the cash reserve ratio by 50 basis points in an unscheduled announcement on May 4.
One basis point is one hundredth of a percentage point.
The revised repo rate stands at 4.40 percent and the CRR is increased to 4.5 percent. Click to Read More
RBI Governor LIVE: RBI hikes repo rate by 40bps to 4.40%, CRR by 50bps, cites inflation worries
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das announced a 40-basis-point hike in the key lending rateand raised the cash reserve ratio by 50 basis points in an unscheduled announcement on May4.One basis point is one hundredth of a percentage point.Therevised repo rate stands at 4.40 percent and the CRR is increased to 4.5 percent.Today’s decision should be seen as part of the central bank’s announcement last month of gradual withdrawal from easy money regime, Das said. “The decision today to raise repo rate may be seen as reversal of rate action of May 2020. In last month, we had set out a stance of withdrawal of accommodation. Today’s action need to be seen in line with that action.” Read more here
Worsening of terms of trade could have negative implications for CAD, butitwillbe comfortably financed, saysShaktikantaDas
Monetary policy still remains accommodative, approach will be to focus on careful & calibrated withdrawal of accommodation.
We in the RBI remainstadfastin our commitment to contain inflation and support growth. Inflation must be tamed in order to keep the Indian economy resolute on its course to sustainable and inclusive growth.
In keeping with stance of withdrawal of accommodation, it has been decided to increase the Cash Reserve Ratio by 50 basis points to 4.50 percent, said Shaktikanta Das.CRRhike can suck out liquidity to the tune of Rs 83711.55 crore, he said.CRR hike effective from midnight of May 21.
Sharp acceleration in headline CPI inflation in March 2022 to 7 percent was propelled in particular by food inflation
Situationis changing and our actions will be tailored accordingly. Today’s decision may be seen as reversal of rate action of May 2020.
In these circumstances, it is necessary for monetary policy to focus on withdrawal of accommodation. MPC’s decision today may be seen as reversal of rate action of May 2020, says RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.
An off-cycle meeting between May 2 & May 4 was held by the MPC: RBI governor
MPCjudged the inflation outlook warrants an appropriate stance. InMPC'sview,monetraypolicy response at this juncture would help preservemacrofinancialstability amidst increasing volatility in financial markets, saysShaktikanta Das
By remaining accommodative,monetraypolicy continues to foster congenial financial conditions, saysRBI GovernorShaktikantaDas
Recent GDP releases suggest global economy is losing pace, RBI GovernorShaktikantaDas says
RBI Governor LIVE: Markets tumble as RBI to make unscheduled statement, other factors also at play
The Indian market fell sharply on May 4 after the Reserve Bank of India said thatgovernor Shaktikanta Das would make an unscheduled statementat 2 pm, triggering speculation of a rate hike.The market, which was trading marginally lower, slumped following the announcement. Investors were already being cautious ahead of the US Federal Reserve policy meeting outcome later in the day.At 1.10 pm, theSensexwas down 669 points, or 1.2 percent, at 56,306 points and the Nifty lost 204 points, or 1.2 percent, at 16,864. Read more here
RBI Governor LIVE:"Though the chances of a mid-policy rate increase looks thin, the fact that the Governor is making a surprise statement has become a perfect storm for equities," saidAbhayAgarwal, fund manager at PiperSericaAdvisors
RBI Governor LIVE:"Traders are trying to price in the possibility of an interim rate hike ahead of the Fed," said Harish Agarwal, fixed income trader at FirstRand Bank.
RBI Governor LIVE: RBI Governor to make unscheduled statement, spurring hike talk
The Reserve Bank of India said its governor will make an unscheduled statement on Wednesday, sending bond yields surging on speculation of a rate hike.
Governor Shaktikanta Das will address the public at 2 p.m. local time via You Tube, the central bank’s official Twitter account said, without providing more details. Yields on the benchmark 10-year bond jumped as much as nine basis points to 7.21%, while the benchmark stock index extended losses to 1.1%.
Since the RBI turned hawkish last month as inflation jumped, traders have priced in the most aggressive rate hikes in the region for the central bank. The unscheduled statement comes just as the Federal Reserve is expected to raise rates by 50 basis points later Wednesday, which may spur capital outflows from emerging markets. Read full here
