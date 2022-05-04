RBI Governor LIVE Updates: Repo rate hiked by 40 bps; CRR increased by 50 bps

May 04, 2022 / 02:46 PM IST

RBI Governor LIVE Updates: There are murmurs that Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das is likely to announce change in key rates today (May 4) at 2 pm.

The RBI’s repo rate has been kept unchanged at 4 percent since May 2020. That’s the rate at which the central bank lends short-term funds to banks.

Retail inflation in India jumped to a 17-month high

of 6.95 percent in March from 6.07 percent in February, driven by high food prices. If inflation concerns persist and there are no shocks to growth, interest rates will likely be hiked later this year, analysts said.Most economists expect the RBI’s monetary policy committee (MPC) to change its stance to ‘neutral’ in June and follow up with an increase in the key policy rate, which could be the first in a series of hikes this year.