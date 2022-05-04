RBI Governor LIVE Updates: Repo rate hiked by 40 bps; CRR increased by 50 bps

RBI Governor LIVE Updates: There are murmurs that Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das is likely to announce change in key rates today (May 4) at 2 pm.The RBI’s repo rate has been kept unchanged at 4 percent since May 2020. That’s the rate at which the central bank lends short-term funds to banks.
Retail inflation in India jumped to a 17-month high
Sensex plummets 900 points as RBI hikes rate by 40 bps
RBI hikes repo rate by 40bps to 4.40%, CRR by 50bps, cites inflation worries
RBI increases Cash Reserve Ratio by 50 bps to 4.50%
Markets tumble as RBI to make unscheduled statement, other factors also at play
The Reserve Bank of India raised its key rates by 40 basis points to 4.4% from 4%. Cash reserve ratio also hiked by 50 bps. The surprise rate hike has sent the 10 year government bond yields to the highest since May 2019, while stocks are dropping.The 10 year bond yield surged 30 basis points to hit a near three year high of 7.392% from its previous close of 7.117%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.The benchmark Sensex fell over 1000 points to 55915 points while Nifty lost 350 points to 16740 points. Meanwhile, the Rupee strengthened to 0.25% to 76.32 a dollar
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das announced a 40-basis-point hike in the key lending rate and raised the cash reserve ratio by 50 basis points in an unscheduled announcement on May 4. One basis point is one hundredth of a percentage point. The revised repo rate stands at 4.40 percent and the CRR is increased to 4.5 percent. Today’s decision should be seen as part of the central bank’s announcement last month of gradual withdrawal from easy money regime, Das said. “The decision today to raise repo rate may be seen as reversal of rate action of May 2020. In last month, we had set out a stance of withdrawal of accommodation. Today’s action need to be seen in line with that action.” Read more here
RBI Governor LIVE: Worsening of terms of trade could have negative implications for CAD, but itwill be comfortably financed, says Shaktikanta Das
RBI Governor LIVE: Shaktikanta Das: Monetary policy still remains accommodative, approach will be to focus on careful & calibrated withdrawal of accommodation.
RBI Governor LIVE: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das: We in the RBI remain stadfast in our commitment to contain inflation and support growth. Inflation must be tamed in order to keep the Indian economy resolute on its course to sustainable and inclusive growth.
RBI Governor LIVE: RBI increases Cash Reserve Ratio by 50 bps to 4.50%
In keeping with stance of withdrawal of accommodation, it has been decided to increase the Cash Reserve Ratio by 50 basis points to 4.50 percent, said Shaktikanta Das. CRR hike can suck out liquidity to the tune of Rs 83711.55 crore, he said. CRR hike effective from midnight of May 21.
RBI Governor LIVE: Shaktikanta Das: Sharp acceleration in headline CPI inflation in March 2022 to 7 percent was propelled in particular by food inflation
RBI Governor LIVE: Shaktikanta Das: Situation is changing and our actions will be tailored accordingly. Today’s decision may be seen as reversal of rate action of May 2020.
RBI Governor LIVE: In these circumstances, it is necessary for monetary policy to focus on withdrawal of accommodation. MPC’s decision today may be seen as reversal of rate action of May 2020, says RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.