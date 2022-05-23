RBI Governor Interview | 'We do not have any exchange rate target in mind'

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das (File image: Reuters)

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will continue to take measures to prevent a runaway depreciation of the rupee against the dollar, the governor said on May 23.

“We will not allow a runaway kind of depreciation of the rupee at a rapid pace. The rupee will find its level. We do not have any target of exchange rate in mind,” Shaktikanta Das told CNBC-TV18 in an interview.

The RBI’s position is to prevent excessive volatility in rupee, Das added. The depletion of the RBI’s foreign exchange reserves is partly due to revaluation and the central bank’s intervention, he said

The rupee had closed at a record low of 77.73 to the dollar on May 19. This was the fifth time that the rupee hit a record low during the month. The currency has depreciated over one percent vis-à-vis its US counterpart so far in May and is headed for its worst monthly fall since September.

The rupee’s troubles have intensified as the dollar has risen globally on worries of stagflation and aggressive interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve. Other emerging market currencies, too, have not been spared.

The RBI is “comfortably placed” to finance the country’s current account deficit, Das said today.

He maintained that the central bank is committed to manage the government’s borrowing plan. The RBI will continue to use all policy tools to keep yields in check, Das said.





