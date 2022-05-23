RBI Governor Interview | Central bank to conclude on HDFC twins merger in the near future

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will be able to reach a conclusion on HDFC’s proposal to amalgamate with HDFC Bank “in the near future", the governor said on May 23.

“They have given their proposal for amalgamation to the RBI. It is under examination,” Shaktikanta Das told CNBC-TV18 in an interview. “I think we should be able to reach a conclusion (on that) in the near future.”

HDFC on April 4 said its board has approved the merger of its wholly-owned subsidiaries HDFC Investments and HDFC Holdings with HDFC Bank.

Under the proposal, HDFC will acquire 41 percent stake in HDFC Bank through the merger.

In an interview to Moneycontrol on May 2, HDFC chairman Deepak Parekh had said that the merger requires multiple approvals and it should take anywhere between 15 and 18 months.