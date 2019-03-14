RBI Governor Das to meet heads of Small Finance Banks on March 15

There are 10 Small Finance Banks in India currently. @moneycontrolcom Moneycontrol News





Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das will hold a meeting with heads of Small Finance Banks on March 15 to discuss their participation in priority sector lending and financial inclusion.

"Small Finance Banks have an important role in promoting financial inclusion and priority sector lending," RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das wrote on his Twitter page on March 14. "Will hold meeting with MD/CEOs of Small Finance Banks tomorrow."

There are 10 Small Finance Banks in India currently. In 2017, RBI gave out differentiated banking licences to Equitas Holdings, Ujjivan and eight others with an objective to ensure credit flow to small businesses; small and marginal farmers; micro and small industries.

Since his appointment last December, Das has been meeting various players from the banking industry to hear out issues faced by them. On March 8, Das met with credit rating agencies. In January, he met with MSME associations and representatives of non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) too.