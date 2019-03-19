RBI Governor Das says robust expenditure also important with fiscal consolidation

"There is now general agreement in the country about the importance of fiscal consolidation roadmap both at national and sub-national levels," RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said. @moneycontrolcom Moneycontrol News

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das March 19 said: 'robust' expenditure was also important along with fiscal consolidation and it was equally vital to undertake a 'code' to do so.

"There is now general agreement in the country about the importance of fiscal consolidation roadmap both at national and sub-national levels," Das said. "While adhering to fiscal deficit targets and debt to GDP ratios, it is equally important to undertake robust expenditure planning based on a commonly agreed expenditure code to address the socio-economic challenges without diluting the goals of fiscal consolidation."

He was speaking at the launch of former central bank governor YV Reddy's new book "Indian Fiscal Federalism" co-authored with GR Reddy, adviser (finance) to the Government of Telangana.

Earlier this month, Economic Affairs Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg said the government would be able to meet its revised fiscal deficit target of 3.4 percent, as the likely shortfall in indirect tax collection target would be compensated by lower expenditure.

In its interim budget, the government had revised the fiscal deficit target for the current financial year from 3.3 percent.

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) had reduced the policy rate by 25 basis points to 6.25 percent in the February policy meeting. It also changed its policy stance from calibrated tightening to neutral.

“Headline inflation is projected to remain soft in the near term reflecting the current low level of inflation and the benign food inflation outlook,” the MPC said in the February policy review. It also said there was a need to strengthen private investment activity and buttress private consumption.

The MPC, that will next review rates April 2-4, is widely expected to announce another policy rate cut to boost economic growth.

Das also spoke extensively on the need to give permanent status to the finance commission. "This has become even more critical in the post GST scenario. In other words, there has to be continuity and change between finance commissions," Das said.