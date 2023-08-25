RBI governor Das meets NBFC bosses, calls for stronger governance standards

Reserve Bank of India

Reserve Bank of India governor Shaktikanta Das in a meeting with senior executives of large non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) on August 25 stressed the need to further strengthen governance standards.

Das told a gathering of managing directors and CEOs of select large NBFCs, which included state-run firms as well as Housing Finance Companies (HFCs) in Mumbai, that governance standards and assurance mechanisms such as compliance, risk management and internal audit should be made stronger, the RBI said in a release.

Ways to contain the increasing reliance on bank borrowings, risks associated with high credit growth in the retail segment, prioritising the upgrade of IT systems and cyber security were also discussed, the release added.

Views were also exchanged on strengthening of balance sheets with improved provisioning cover and monitoring of stressed exposures and slippages. Ensuring robust liquidity and asset-liability management, ensuring reasonableness and transparency in pricing of credit, and adherence to the Fair Practices Code, including robust grievance redress mechanism, were also talked about, the release said.

The meeting was also attended by deputy governors M Rajeshwar Rao and Swaminathan J and National Housing Bank managing director SK Hota among others.