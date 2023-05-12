English
    RBI governor Das meets heads of urban co-operative bank federations

    RBI governor acknowledged the important role played by UCBs in furthering financial inclusion and supporting economic growth

    Moneycontrol News
    May 12, 2023 / 07:51 PM IST
    RBI Governor Das at G20 briefing

    The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das on May 12 held a meeting with the National Federation of Urban Co-operative Banks (UCBs) and Credit Societies Limited (NAFCUB), select federations of UCBs from various states and the CEOs of select UCBs.

    During the meeting, the governor acknowledged the important role played by UCBs in furthering financial inclusion and supporting economic growth by providing banking services at the grassroots level.

    He further added that RBI is committed to have a strong, robust and resilient UCB sector and for that, there is a need of all the stakeholders to work together in the spirit of cooperation.

    However, Governor Das has also advised UCBs and their Federations to strengthen governance and risk management, adopt appropriate business strategies and explore suitable technology solutions to enable them to sustain and grow their business and serve their customers, keeping in mind the interest of the depositors.

    "It was decided that the Standing Advisory Committee (SAC) meetings will henceforth be held once in six months instead of once in a year," said RBI's official statement.

    During the meeting it was decided that RBI will nominate a senior officer who will be the single point of contact for all issues related to UCBs and a formal interaction with the designated senior officer would be held quarterly.

    The meeting was also attended by M Rajeshwar Rao, Deputy Governor, Executive Directors S C Murmu, Saurav Sinha, Jayant Kumar Dash, Neeraj Nigam along with a few senior officials of the RBI.

