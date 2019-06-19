RBI governor attends FSDC's first meeting after new government assumed power

Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das on June 19 attended the Fiscal Stability and Development Council's (FSDC's) first meeting after the new government assumed office.

"As discussed in the other FSDC meetings, there was a general review of the current state of the economy, the overall macro-economic situation, global developments. There was a discussion on the forthcoming budget and various budget-related suggestions and proposals," Das said.

The regulators and the concerned secretaries of the government also attended the meeting.

On the current economic situation, the governor said that the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has already made an enunciation. "We have already spelt it out in the MPC. In the post MPC press conference, I have personally elaborated on the risks to global growth," he stated.

"On the outlook for India, for the current year we have projected 7 percent. We have also flagged the other issues in the MPC resolution, and in the statement which I made after the MPC," Das said.

The governor also said that concern with regard to focus on financial stability has been the underlying theme of all monetary policy decisions. "It is not explicitly stated. Should it be explicitly stated, the jury is still out, and a view has to be taken," he said.

On the current economic slowdown, the governor said that fiscal stimulus is for the government to decide, and its the finance minister's prerogative to take a call on such matters.

"Jalan panel report will come at the end of the month, and we have to wait for the report," Das said.

In December last year, the central bank set up a committee on the economic capital framework, which was expected to submit its report within 90 days from the date of its first meeting.