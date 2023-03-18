 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
RBI Governor asks banks to focus on swift and detailed complaint redressal

Moneycontrol News
Mar 18, 2023 / 01:30 PM IST

Governor's comments come in the backdrop of a rise in customer complaints related to online transactions.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das (File Image: AFP)

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das on March 18 said that banks must focus on resolving customer complaints swiftly.

Every failed transaction, fraud and complaint, which is not satisfactorily addressed should be a cause of concern and must invite a detailed root cause analysis, the governor said.

Das was delivering an inaugural speech at the Payment System Operators (PSO) Conference in Kochi.

