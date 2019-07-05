RBI gives Rs 1.34 lakh crore liquidity boost to banks

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced liquidity easing measures on July 5 to improve flow of credit to non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) and housing finance companies (HFCs), following steps taken by the government to ease stress in the sector.

The move comes after the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her maiden Budget presentation that the government will be providing a one-time six-month partial guarantee of Rs 1 lakh crore to state-run banks for purchasing consolidated high-rated pooled assets of financially-sound NBFCs.

"In order to enable the banks to implement this announcement and deal with the NBFCs/HFCs issue effectively, the RBI will provide required liquidity backstop to banks against their excess G-Sec holdings," the central bank said, adding that a circular on this will be issued soon.

RBI has front loaded the increase in Facility to Avail Liquidity for Liquidity Coverage Ratio (FALLCR) by a percent.

This was previously scheduled to be effective in August and December by 0.5 percent each. This means that NBFCs can dip further into their government bond holdings to avail liquidity.

For banks, the RBI has increased the FALLCR by a percent of their NDTL (Net demand and Time Liabilities) to the extent of incremental outstanding credit to NBFCs and HFCs.

This will release liquidity amounting to Rs 1.34 lakh crore into the banking system, the RBI said.

NDTL refers to the aggregate savings account, current account and fixed deposit balances held by a bank.

On June 6, the RBI said that it is closely monitoring the activities of top NBFCs and HFCs and will not hesitate from taking any measures, if required.