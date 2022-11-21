 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
RBI gives nod to Canara Bank, HDFC Bank for rupee trade with Russia: Report

Moneycontrol News
Nov 21, 2022 / 09:06 PM IST

Vostro accounts are essential for correspondent banking and are usually held by a lender on behalf of their foreign counterpart.

State-run Canara Bank and private lender HDFC Bank have received approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to open a special Vostro account, which will be used for trading in rupees with Russia, a business daily reported on November 21.

RBI's nod to Canara Bank and HDFC Bank, as reported by Business Standard, comes nearly a week after Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal said that nine special Vostro accounts have been opened to facilitate overseas trade in the rupee.

"Nine accounts have been opened. One in Uco Bank, one in Sber, one in VTB and 6 with IndusInd Bank. These six are different Russian banks," news agency PTI had quoted Barthwal as saying on November 15.

Sberbank and VTB Bank -- the largest and second-largest banks of Russia, respectively -- are the first foreign lenders to receive the approval after the RBI announced the guidelines on overseas trade in the rupee in July.

Another Russian bank Gazprom - which does not have its bank in India - has also opened this account with Kolkata-based Uco Bank.