App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 06, 2020 10:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

RBI gives first 'in-principle' nod to convert an urban cooperative bank into a small finance bank

The ‘in-principle’ approval implies that the lender now has 18 months to comply with all conditions required to get the final SFB license from the RBI.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Shivalik Mercantile Cooperative Bank gets in-principle approval to convert into SFB
Shivalik Mercantile Cooperative Bank gets in-principle approval to convert into SFB

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) granted ‘in-principle’ approval to Saharanpur-based Shivalik Mercantile Cooperative Bank to convert into a Small Finance Bank (SFB) on January 6, making it the first such lender to have opted for the transition.


The ‘in-principle’ approval implies that the lender now has 18 months to comply with all conditions required to get the final SFB license from the RBI.


“On being satisfied that the applicant has complied with the requisite conditions laid down by it as part of “in-principle” approval, the RBI would consider granting it a licence for the commencement of banking business under Section 22 (1) of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 as an SFB,” the regulator said.


As per the scheme, the minimum net worth of the proposed SFB was set at Rs 100 crore and minimum capital adequacy ratio of 15 percent from the date of commencement of business.


According to its annual report, Shivalik Mercantile Cooperative Bank’s net worth stood at Rs 77.21 crore and capital adequacy ratio was at 13.07 percent as on March 2019.


Shivalik Mercantile Cooperative Bank is registered under the Multi-state Cooperative Societies Act 2002 and operates through 31 branches across Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand. It acquired two Madhya Pradesh-based cooperative banks in 2010 and 2012.


The 23-year old bank had total deposits of Rs 1,051 crore, while its loan book stood at Rs 715 crore at the end of March 2019. The bank has 486 employees and focuses on priority sector lending. The bank’s net non-performing assets (NPA) ratio stood at 1.19 percent as on March 30, 2019.

The scheme on the voluntary transition of Urban Co-operative Bank (UCB) into an SFB was issued on September 27, 2018. It was part of the recommendations made by the High Powered Committee on UCBs led by then deputy governor R Gandhi.



Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 6, 2020 10:02 pm

tags #RBI #Shivalik Mercantile Co-operative Bank #small finance bank

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.