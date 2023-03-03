 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
RBI fines Amazon Pay India Rs 3.06 crore for not complying with KYC, PPI norms

Moneycontrol News
Mar 03, 2023 / 06:27 PM IST

After considering Amazon Pay (India)'s response to a show cause notice, it was concluded that the charge of non-compliance was "substantiated and warranted imposition of monetary penalty", the RBI said.

The action was taken by RBI under Section 30 of the Payment and Settlement Systems Act (Representative image)

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on March 3 said it has slapped a penalty of Rs 3.06 crore on Amazon Pay (India) Pvt Ltd, charging the company of not complying with the know your customer (KYC) norms.

The company has also been charged of being non-complaint with some of the provisions of Prepaid Payment Instruments (PPIs), as per the release issued by the central bank.

The total monetary penalty is of Rs 3,06,66,000, and has been levied for "non-compliance with certain provisions of the Master Directions on PPIs dated August 27, 2021 (as updated from time to time) and the Master Direction – Know Your Customer (KYC) Direction, 2016 dated February 25, 2016 (as updated from time to time)", the RBI said.

