Last Updated : Jun 27, 2019 08:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

RBI Financial Stability Report: Failure of large HFCs, NBFCs pose contagion risks similar to those of big banks

In terms of contagion risks arising out of a failure of large banks, RBI said that the losses are lower for March 2019 than in March 2018 due to better capitalisation of public sector lenders.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), in its assessment report on the ongoing crisis in the non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) and housing finance companies (HFCs), said large entities in the sector need greater surveillance as their failure could lead to systemic losses similar to those of big banks.


“Solvency contagion losses to the banking system due to idiosyncratic HFC/NBFC failure show that the failure of largest of these can cause losses comparable to those caused by the big banks, underscoring the need for greater surveillance over large HFCs/NBFCs,” the central bank said in the Financial Stability Report released on June 27.


A contagion analysis is a network technique used for estimating the systemic importance of different banks. Failure of a bank which is systemically more important leads to greater solvency and liquidity losses to the banking system


RBI said HFCs and NBFCs are the largest borrowers of funds from the financial system, a substantial part of which comes from banks and that the top five solvency loss inducing institutions are all HFCs. The failure of a large HFC could erode 5.8 percent of the total Tier-I capital of the banking system, while that of a large NBFC could lead to loss of 2.7 percent of the Tier-I capital and a failure of one bank.


RBI also said recent developments in the NBFC sector have brought the sector under greater market discipline as the better-performing companies continued to raise funds while those with asset-liability mismatches and/or asset quality concerns were subjected to higher borrowing costs.


In terms of contagion risks arising out of a failure of large banks, RBI said the losses are lower for March 2019 than in March 2018 due to better capitalisation of public sector lenders.


Also, with a bulk of bad loans already recognised in banking books, the bad loan cycle seems to have turned around. Macro stress tests show gross non-performing assets (NPAs) may decline to 9 percent in March 2020, from 9.3 percent in March 2019.

Overall, India’s financial system remains stable, the banking sector resilience has improved while the global geopolitical environment poses challenges, according to the report. RBI said there was a need to be vigilant on spillover from global financial markets.



India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jun 27, 2019 08:30 pm

