you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 30, 2020 10:33 PM IST | Source: PTI

RBI extends timings for reverse repo, MSF window for a month

All other terms and conditions as applicable to liquidity adjustment facility reverse repo and MSF operations will remain the same, the apex bank said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Reserve Bank on Monday extended timings for daily reverse repo and marginal standing facility (MSF) window for a period of one month. After the revision, the operations can be conducted by participants throughout the day rather than the earlier focus on making the window open after the banking hours in the evening.

The fixed-rate reverse repo operation - when a player parks excess funds with the RBI for overnight interest - will be available for accessing between 9 am and 2359 hrs in the evening between March 31 and April 30, the central bank said.

Similarly, the MSF window will also be open for operation for the same timing, it said.

Earlier, both the MSF and reverse repo windows used to operate between 1730 hrs to 2359 hrs.

All other terms and conditions as applicable to liquidity adjustment facility reverse repo and MSF operations will remain the same, the apex bank said.

Last Friday, while announcing the massive rate cuts, the RBI had worked towards disincentivising players from parking their money in such instruments and lend the same for productive purposes.

First Published on Mar 30, 2020 10:31 pm

tags #Business #Market news #RBI

