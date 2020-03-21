App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 21, 2020 06:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

RBI extends restrictions on crisis-hit PMC bank by three months until June 22

An RBI circular dated September 23, 2019, curbed the bank's functions like lending and withdrawals by customers for six months. It has now been extended further by three months.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Reserve Bank of India, on March 21, extended the restrictions on the Punjab and Maharashtra Bank until June 22.

The restrictions earlier enforced by the central bank on September 23, 2019, under Section 35 A of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, were to end on March 23, 2020.

The RBI in a release dated March 21, 2020 said:

Close

“Reserve Bank has been closely monitoring the situation and has been holding regular meetings with the Administrator and the Advisory Committee of the bank. The Reserve Bank has also been, directly and through the Administrator, discussing with various authorities on expeditious sale of securities and recoveries of loans. Due to various factors including legal processes, tangible outcomes are taking some time.

“It must be noted that unlike in the case of commercial banks, the Reserve Bank has no powers to draw up an enforceable scheme of reconstruction of a cooperative bank. Nevertheless, in the interest of the depositors and the stability of the cooperative banking sector, the Reserve Bank of India, in consultation with various stakeholders and authorities, is trying to work out a scheme for revival of the bank. In order to take this forward, it is considered necessary to extend the aforesaid Directions for a further period of three months.

“Accordingly, it is hereby notified for the information of the public that the validity of the aforesaid Directive dated September 23, 2019, as modified from time to time, has been extended for a further period of three months from March 23, 2020 to June 22, 2020, subject to review. All other terms and conditions of the Directives under reference shall remain unchanged.”

The restrictions as per an RBI circular dated September 23, 2019 curbed the bank's functions like lending and withdrawals by customers.

During this period, the co-operative bank was restricted to grant or renew any loans and advances, make any investment or incur any liability including borrowing of funds and acceptance of fresh deposits. It was also stopped to disburse or agree to disburse any payment whether in discharge of its liabilities and obligations or otherwise, as per the circular.

The RBI had raised the withdrawal limits for depositors from Rs 1,000 from first order in September to Rs 50,000 by November.

According to the RBI, as of now, 78 percent of the depositors of the bank were in a position to withdraw their entire account balance.

First Published on Mar 21, 2020 06:27 pm

tags #Business #Companies #India #PMC Bank #PMC Bank crisis #RBI

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

