 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

RBI extends direction to Garha Co-operative Bank for three months

Moneycontrol News
Nov 23, 2022 / 03:16 PM IST

The validity of the directions was extended from time-to-time, the last being up to November 24, 2022

The Reserve Bank of India said that the settlement in central bank money would reduce transaction costs.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on November 23 extended the directions issued to Garha Co-operative Bank Ltd., Guna, Madhya Pradesh, for a period of three months from November 25, 2022 to February 24, 2023, subject to review.

It has been done in exercise of powers vested in it under sub-section (1) of Section 35 A read with Section 56 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 (AACS) from the close of business on February 24, 2021.

The validity of the directions was extended from time-to-time, the last being up to November 24, 2022.

"The Directions stipulate certain restrictions and / or ceiling on withdrawal / acceptance of deposits. The detailed Directions are displayed at the bank’s premises for interested members of public to peruse. Reserve Bank of India may consider modifications of the Directions depending upon the circumstances," RBI said in a release.

The release added that the issue of Directions should not per se be construed as cancellation of banking license by the RBI. The bank will continue to undertake banking business with restrictions till its financial position improves.

In August, the central bank imposed monetary penalty on Garha Cooperative Bank for violating the compliance process.