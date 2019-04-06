RBI directors on Lakshmi Vilas Bank's board did not present their views on merger

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has clarified that its two directors, who were nominated on the board of Lakshmi Vilas Bank, did not present their views at the lender's board meet that approved merger plans with Indiabulls Housing Finance on April 5.

"It is clarified that the merger announcement does not have any approval of RBI at this stage. It is also clarified that presence of Additional Directors nominated by the RBI on the Board of LVB does not imply any approval of the RBI of the merger proposal," the banking regulator said in a statement issued late on April 6. "

Moreover, the Additional Directors have clearly mentioned at the meeting that they have no view on the proposal," it added.

The apex bank said that the proposals, as and when received from both entities, will be examined in RBI as per extant regulatory guidelines.

The board of LVB, on April 5, had approved the merger with IHB, in a share swap deal. Post the notification to exchanges, it's managing director and chief executive officer Parthasarathi Mukherjee told media on a concall that the decision of the board was "unanimous."

LVB has two RBI officials on its board currently.

The non-banking finance company has been eyeing the banking space for a while now. IBH was one of the applicants that faced rejection in 2013 when the RBI had allowed companies to apply for a universal banking licence.

Also, the promoter shareholding at 19.25 percent in the proposed merger plan may not go well with the regulator as it does not permit holding stakes above 15 percent.

For LVB, the merger brings in the much needed capital support and a shot at achieving a pan-India presence to compete with large banks in the country.