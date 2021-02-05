RBI developing three-pronged strategy to revive PMC Bank: Report

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is working on a three-pronged strategy to revive the crisis-hit Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank.

The Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC) will offer funds, through loans to the bank, to provide liquidity support, Business Standard reported.

According to the report, the central bank will also open a line of credit to ensure that PMC Bank meets its obligations to depositors once operations resume.

Also, read | Growth coming back, says RBI governor: 8 Key highlights from RBI MPC

Investors might have the option of restructuring a part of the deposit liabilities into capital/ capital instruments, the report said.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

The RBI had not yet responded when contacted by Business Standard.

The directions/restrictions placed on the bank were in December extended for another three months, till March 31, 2021.

On February 5, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said PMC Bank has received three final bids from potential buyers.

"I have been informed that final offers have been received. Again, I’m given to understand that PMC Bank is evaluating the offers. After the evaluation is over, they will approach us. It is under evaluation," Das said at a press conference after the monetary policy announcement.