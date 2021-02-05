MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

RBI developing three-pronged strategy to revive PMC Bank: Report

The directions/restrictions placed on PMC Bank were in December extended for another three months, till March 31, 2021.

Moneycontrol News
February 05, 2021 / 03:53 PM IST

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is working on a three-pronged strategy to revive the crisis-hit Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank.

The Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC) will offer funds, through loans to the bank, to provide liquidity support, Business Standard reported.

According to the report, the central bank will also open a line of credit to ensure that PMC Bank meets its obligations to depositors once operations resume.

Also, read | Growth coming back, says RBI governor: 8 Key highlights from RBI MPC

Investors might have the option of restructuring a part of the deposit liabilities into capital/ capital instruments, the report said.

Close

Related stories

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

The RBI had not yet responded when contacted by Business Standard.

The directions/restrictions placed on the bank were in December extended for another three months, till March 31, 2021.

On February 5, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said PMC Bank has received three final bids from potential buyers.

"I have been informed that final offers have been received. Again, I’m given to understand that PMC Bank is evaluating the offers. After the evaluation is over, they will approach us. It is under evaluation," Das said at a press conference after the monetary policy announcement.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #PMC Bank #RBI
first published: Feb 5, 2021 03:53 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Indian healthcare workers to receive second doses from 13th February; Serum Institute, UNICEF enter into long-term vaccine supply

Coronavirus Essential | Indian healthcare workers to receive second doses from 13th February; Serum Institute, UNICEF enter into long-term vaccine supply

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.