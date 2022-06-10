RBI deputy governors discuss governance, regulatory issues with heads of small finance banks

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) deputy governors, M Rajeshwar Rao and M K Jain met with managing directors and chief executive officers of small finance banks on June 10, the central bank said.

The meeting emphasised the need for ensuring board oversight and professionalism, and improving assurance functions for sustainable growth of small finance banks, particularly their business model and governance, the RBI said in a release.

Small finance banks were advised to continue to evolve in tune with the differentiated banking license given to them with proportionate growth in their capital base.

Among other matters, asset quality concerns including viable portfolio mix and further strengthening of customer service and grievance redressal framework were also discussed.

The RBI is closely monitoring its regulatory entities to ensure adequate corporate governance practices are followed and norms are adhered to.

In August 2021, the RBI, in a meeting with the heads of small finance banks, had discussed compliance, internal control, risk management, and the need to build up IT infrastructure. This was for enhancing customer experience and for cyber security resilience, among others.