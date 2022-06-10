English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    RBI deputy governors discuss governance, regulatory issues with heads of small finance banks

    Asset quality concerns including viable portfolio mix and further strengthening of customer service and grievance redressal framework were also discussed, the central bank said.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 10, 2022 / 03:42 PM IST

    The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) deputy governors, M Rajeshwar Rao and M K Jain met with managing directors and chief executive officers of small finance banks on June 10, the central bank said.

    The meeting emphasised the need for ensuring board oversight and professionalism, and improving assurance functions for sustainable growth of small finance banks, particularly their business model and governance, the RBI said in a release.

    Small finance banks were advised to continue to evolve in tune with the differentiated banking license given to them with proportionate growth in their capital base.

    Among other matters, asset quality concerns including viable portfolio mix and further strengthening of customer service and grievance redressal framework were also discussed.

    The RBI is closely monitoring its regulatory entities to ensure adequate corporate governance practices are followed and norms are adhered to.

    Close
    In August 2021, the RBI, in a meeting with the heads of small finance banks, had discussed compliance, internal control, risk management, and the need to build up IT infrastructure. This was for enhancing customer experience and for cyber security resilience, among others.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #M Rajeshwar Rao #MK Jain #Reserve Bank of India #Small finance banks
    first published: Jun 10, 2022 03:42 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.