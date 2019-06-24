RBI Deputy Governor Viral Acharya resigns 6 months before term ends: Report

Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Deputy Governor Viral Acharya is said to have quit six months before the scheduled end of his term to return to New York University Stern School of Business (NYU stern) in August as CV Starr Professor of Economics.

Acharya had put in his papers a few weeks before the last meeting of RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) that was held on June 6, sources told Business Standard. His last day will be a few days before the end of July, the report added.

RBI has neither confirmed nor denied the report, a spokesperson told Moneycontrol.

However, Acharya has confirmed his departure to the business daily citing ‘unavoidable personal reasons.’ He commented: “A school teacher once told me: When your work speaks for itself, do not interrupt.”

Acharya had joined RBI on January 23, 2017. There was speculation that he will follow the former Governor's Urjit Patel footsteps and leave the central bank soon after the latter resigned on December 10, 2018.

Currently, Acharya is in charge of the Financial Stability Unit, Monetary Policy Department, Department of Economic and Policy Research, Financial Markets Operation Department, Financial Market Regulation Department, among others at the RBI.

The report stated that another RBI’s Deputy Governor NS Vishwanathan, whose term is due to end in the first week of July is likely to stay back for another two-year term. The process for finding Vishwanathan’s successor has been put on hold.