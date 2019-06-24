App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 24, 2019 08:06 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

RBI Deputy Governor Viral Acharya resigns 6 months before term ends: Report

Acharya had put in his papers a few weeks before the last meeting of RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) that was held on June 6.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Deputy Governor Viral Acharya is said to have quit six months before the scheduled end of his term to return to New York University Stern School of Business (NYU stern) in August as CV Starr Professor of Economics.


Acharya had put in his papers a few weeks before the last meeting of RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) that was held on June 6, sources told Business Standard. His last day will be a few days before the end of July, the report added.


RBI has neither confirmed nor denied the report, a spokesperson told Moneycontrol.


However, Acharya has confirmed his departure to the business daily citing ‘unavoidable personal reasons.’ He commented: “A school teacher once told me: When your work speaks for itself, do not interrupt.”


Acharya had joined RBI on January 23, 2017. There was speculation that he will follow the former Governor's Urjit Patel footsteps and leave the central bank soon after the latter resigned on December 10, 2018.


Currently, Acharya is in charge of the Financial Stability Unit, Monetary Policy Department, Department of Economic and Policy Research, Financial Markets Operation Department, Financial Market Regulation Department, among others at the RBI.

The report stated that another RBI’s Deputy Governor NS Vishwanathan, whose term is due to end in the first week of July is likely to stay back for another two-year term. The process for finding Vishwanathan’s successor has been put on hold.



Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Jun 24, 2019 08:02 am

tags #Business #Current Affairs #RBI #RBI Deputy Governor Viral Acharya #Viral Acharya resigns

most popular

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.