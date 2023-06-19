English
    RBI conducts Rs 75,000-crore 4-day Variable Rate Repo auction today

    The surplus liquidity narrowed from Rs 1.59 lakh crore o June 15 to Rs 85,479.21 crore on June 16.

    June 19, 2023 / 01:42 PM IST
    The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on June 19 said it conducted a four-day Variable Rate Repo auction for a notified amount of Rs 75,000 crore today.

    The auction took place between 12:30pm and 1pm and the reversal of these funds will take place on June 23.

    The central bank usually conducts the repo auction to inject liquidity in the banking system, when it narrows or turns into deficit mode.

    The liquidity surplus in the banking system narrowed sharply today on account of advance tax outflows last week and payments related to auction of debt securities.

    The surplus liquidity narrowed from Rs 1.59 lakh crore on June 15 to Rs 85,479.21 crore on June 16. This led to call money rates trading higher than repo rate and close to marginal standing facility rate.

    Today, weighted average call money rates was trading at 6.71 percent.

