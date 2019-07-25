App
Last Updated : Jul 25, 2019 06:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

RBI committee recommends increase of loan limits to MSME sector

The Committee has also recommended revision of loan limit sanctioned under MUDRA to Rs 20 lakh from Rs 10 lakh.

Pramiti Lonkar @LonkarPramiti

A Committee constituted by Reserve Bank of India (RBI), headed by former SEBI Chairman UK Sinha, has recommended that the limit for collateral free lending should be increased to Rs 20 lakh for MSMEs and Self-Help Groups (SHGs).

The Committee has also recommended revision of loan limit sanctioned under MUDRA to Rs 20 lakh from Rs 10 lakh.

The recommendations also include a proposed Rs 5,000 crore distressed asset fund for MSMEs. The fund may be used to assist units in clusters where large number of entities may have become non-performing due to changes in the external environment.
First Published on Jul 25, 2019 06:20 pm

