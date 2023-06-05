RBI committee proposes new rules to improve customer service standards

RBI

An expert panel appointed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) under the chairmanship of former deputy governor B.P. Kanungo has proposed a list of recommendations to improve customer service standards in regulated entities.

The proposals include reviewing charges levied by entities and extending deposit insurance cover to bank PPIs (prepaid instruments) and later to non-bank PPIs.

Also, cross selling of third-party products by the sales team of the regulated entities should be subject to verification by the audit function to ensure that there was no mis-selling and all instructions / guidelines with respect to sale of such products were adhered to, the panel has recommended.

The RBI had set up the panel on May 23, 2022. The terms of the reference of the Committee were to evaluate and review the quality of the customer service, examine the evolving needs, identify the best practices and suggest measures for bringing about improvements in quality of customer service and grievance redress mechanism in the regulated entities.

The RBI has invited comments from stakeholders by July 7, through email. The comments will be examined before taking a final view on the recommendations made by the Committee, the RBI said.

Recommendations for RBI

The committee recommended that RBI Bank may put in place a suitable structure of incentives and disincentives to encourage the regulated entities (REs) to take proactive steps in customer protection and services.

Regulated entities include banks, non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), housing finance companies (HFCs), etc.

Empowerment of the RBI Ombudsmen (RBIOs) and Consumer Education and Protection Department (CEPD) was also focused on by the committee.

To assess the quality of customer service of the regulated entities, the committee suggested regular study of the pattern and the method used by the regulated entities to understand and give recommendations for the process.

Recommendations for regulated entities

The regulated entities may utilise artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) algorithms, etc. to provide auto and instant resolution for complaints involving financial disputes of low amounts, the committee said.

The committee also recommended that the call centre of regulated entities may be designed with a dedicated interactive voice response system (IVRS) flow, sharing the important ‘do’s and don’ts’ with the customer, based on the customer profile, queries, including provision of in-house financial advisors for complex queries or sophisticated customers.

Concerning the call centres, the committee also suggested an automated call back feature, when a call is dropped midway. Also, option to speak to the customer care executive should be part of all menu options, the committee said in its report.

The committee also said that regulated entities may use new age technologies such as Voice blast, Outbound Calls, SMS in the mother tongue for enhancing customer connect and awareness.