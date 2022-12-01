 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
RBI comes out with four-tiered regulatory framework for urban cooperative banks

PTI
Dec 01, 2022 / 09:40 PM IST

The four-tiered regulatory framework, based on size of deposits of the UCBs, will come into force with immediate effect.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday announced a four-tiered regulatory framework for categorisation of Urban Co-operative Banks (UCBs), Besides, the central bank has come out with norms pertaining to the net worth and capital adequacy of these banks.

The extant regulatory framework classifies UCBs into two tiers -- Tier I and Tier II.

In a circular, the RBI said given the heterogeneity in the cooperative sector, a tiered regulatory framework is required.

Such a framework is needed to balance the spirit of mutuality and co-operation more prevalent in banks of smaller sizes and those with limited area of operation vis-à-vis the growth ambitions of the large-sized UCBs and undertake more complex business activities.

"... it has been decided to adopt a four-tiered regulatory framework, as against the existing two-tiered framework, for categorisation of UCBs," it said.