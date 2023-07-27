RBI clears NS Vishwanathan's appointment as non-executive chairman of Axis Bank

NS Vishwanathan

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on July 27 approved the appointment of NS Vishwanathan as non-executive (part-time) chairman of Axis Bank for three years, CNBCTV18 reported.

"Subject to the approval of the shareholders of the bank and Reserve Bank of India, NS Vishwanathan's appointment will be effective from October 27, 2023 or the date of approval of his appointment by Reserve Bank of India for a period of three years," the bank said in the release.

The lender in May had appointed Vishwanathan as an independent director. A month earlier, Vishwanathan was appointed as head of the advisory board at Razorpay.

A career central banker, Vishwanathan joined the Reserve Bank of India (“RBI”) in 1981 as a Direct Recruit Officer and rose through the rank and retired as Deputy Governor in March 2020.