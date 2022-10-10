RBI clamps down on bank loan ratings without lenders' names

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on October 10 said a bank loan rating without lenders' names by rating agencies will not be eligible for being reckoned for capital computation by banks.

Banks will have to shall treat such exposures as unrated and assign applicable risk weights, the RBI said in a notification on Monday.

The trigger for this notification is a lack of compliance on the part of banks to follow earlier RBI guidelines on this issue.

The Reserve Bank, in a letter dated June 4, 2021, had asked raters to disclose the name of the banks and the corresponding credit facilities rated by them in the press releases after obtaining requisite consent from the borrowers.

However, on a review it was observed that the above disclosures are not available in a large number of press releases issued by ECAIs (external credit assessment institutions) owing to the absence of requisite consent by the borrowers to the ECAIs, the RBI said.

The RBI's June 4 circular was issued after the regulator observed that press releases issued by rating agencies are often devoid of the lenders’ details.

"Absence of such information may result in banks applying the derived risk weights for unrated exposures, without satisfying themselves regarding adherence to prescribed conditions," the central bank had said.

"This may, consequentially, lead to the potentially lower provision of capital as well as underpricing of risks," it added.

Giving an example, the RBI said suppose a borrower has availed credit facilities from Banks A, B and C and external rating from an ECAI is obtained only in respect of the credit facility extended by Bank A.

"If the ECAI has disclosed the name of Bank A and the corresponding credit facility rated by it, then Bank A can reckon the said rating for risk weighting purpose. Banks B and C are permitted to derive risk weights for their respective unrated credit facilities," the central bank said.