RBI cites lower risk provisioning as a reason for Rs 99,122 crore dividend transfer to Government

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on June 4 clarified that the higher transfer to the government for the nine months ended March 31, 2021 was on account of a drop in risk provisioning. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said that surplus transfer is not a policy issue and it is purely an accounting issue.

Deputy governor T Rabi Sankar said that the increase in surplus transfer was due to the lower risk capital provisioning in FY21 compared to the previous year and that, in turn, was because the increase in the balance sheet during FY20, was Rs 12.37 lakh crore. So the increased provision for risk, correspondingly, was much higher. In FY21, the increase in the balance sheet size was about Rs 3.64 lakh crore.

“So it’s nearly one-fourth the increase in the balance sheet size. Linked to that, the transfer from the profit to the contingent fund has come down and, therefore, the surplus has gone up,” Sankar said.

On May 21, the RBI had said it would transfer a surplus of Rs 99,122 crore to the government for the nine-month accounting period ended March 31, well above the Rs 45,000 crore the government had estimated to receive from the central bank. Every year, the RBI pays a dividend to the government from its surplus or profit. In FY20, the RBI had transferred only 44 percent of its surplus -- Rs 57,128 crore -- to the government. That was the lowest transfer in the past seven years. In 2018-19, the RBI had transferred Rs 1.23 lakh crore as surplus to the government.

The central bank’s annual report, released last week, showed that its total expenditure fell 63 percent to Rs 34,147 crore in FY21. As a result, the net income for the year was Rs 99,126 crore. Lower provisions contributed to the fall in expenditure. Provisions fell 72 percent year-on-year (y-o-y) to Rs 20,710.12 crore.

During 2020-21, the RBI made a provision of Rs 20,710.12 crore and transferred it to the contingency fund. No provision was made towards the asset development fund.

The size of the RBI’s balance sheet increased by Rs 3.73 lakh crore, or 6.99 per cent, to Rs 57.08 lakh crore as on March 31, 2021 from Rs 53.35 lakh crore as on June 30, 2020. The increase on the asset side was mainly due to increase in foreign and domestic investments by 11.48 percent and 13.75 percent, respectively.

On the liability side, the increase was due to a rise in deposits, notes issued and other liabilities by 26.85 percent, 7.26 percent and 43.05 percent, respectively. Domestic assets constituted 26.42 percent, while the foreign currency assets and gold -- including gold deposit and gold held in India -- constituted 73.58 percent of the total assets as on March 31, 2021. As on June 30, 2020, domestic assets accounted for 28.75 percent of total assets foreign currency assets and gold constituted 71.25 percent.