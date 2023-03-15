 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
RBI, Central Bank of UAE sign MoU to promote innovation in financial products and services

Moneycontrol News
Mar 15, 2023 / 06:49 PM IST

Both central banks will collaborate on various emerging areas of FinTech, especially Central Bank Digital Currencies.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on March 15 said that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Central Bank of United Arab Emirates for promoting innovation in financial product and services.

Both central banks will collaborate on various emerging areas of FinTech, especially Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs), and explore interoperability between the CBDCs of UAE’s central bank and the RBI.

“Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates (CBUAE) and RBI will jointly conduct proof-of-concept (PoC) and pilot(s) of bilateral CBDC bridge to facilitate cross-border CBDC transactions of remittances and trade,” RBI said in a release.

The central bank said that bilateral engagement of testing cross-border use case of CBDCs is expected to reduce costs and increase efficiency of cross border transactions.