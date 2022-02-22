RBI cautions public against sRide as car pooling app deploying pre-paid instrument without approval

Reserve Bank of India (Representative image)

The Reserve Bank of India on 22 February cautioned the public against sRide Tech Pvt Ltd which RBI said operates a semi-closed pre-paid instrument through its car-pooling app sRide without authorisation from the central bank.

As such, any person dealing with sRide Tech will be doing so at their own risk, the RBI said in a release.

"Members of public are urged to exercise utmost caution while using such application/s, dealing with and before parting with their money to any such unauthorised entity," added the central bank.

In their own interest, members of the public should verify themselves that the application used or the entity they are dealing with is authorised to carry out the activity it assures to perform, the RBI said.