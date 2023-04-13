RBI cancels two NBFCs licence, 22 others surrender permit

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on April 13 said it has cancelled the licence of two non-banking finance companies (NBFC) and 22 NBFCs surrendered their licences.

The central bank cancelled the certificate of registration of BRD Securities Ltd and Lakshmi Finance Pvt Ltd.

Further, Way2Wealth Capital Pvt. Ltd, Dearborn Barter Pvt Ltd, Emsons Leasing Company Private Ltd, and 19 others surrendered their licence.

These entities surrendered their licences because some companies exited NBFC business, some ceased to be a legal entity due to amalgamation/ merger/dissolution/voluntary strike-off, and meeting the criteria prescribed for unregistered Core Investment Companies (CIC) that do not require registration.