RBI cancels two NBFC permits for irregular lending practices

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on February 13 said it has cancelled certificate of registration of two non-banking finance companies (NBFC) -Kudos Finance and Investments Pvt Ltd and Credit Gate Pvt Ltd. - for engaging in alleged irregular lending practices.

“The certificate of registration (CoR) of the abovementioned NBFCs have been cancelled on account of violation of RBI guidelines on Outsourcing and Fair Practices Code in their digital lending operations undertaken through third party apps which was considered detrimental to public interest,” the RBI said in a press release.

Further, the central bank added that these companies were also not complying with the extant regulations pertaining to charging of excessive interest and had resorted to undue harassment of customers for loan recovery purposes.

Earlier this month, the central bank imposed monetary penalty on Krazybee Services Private Ltd of Rs 42.48 lakh as it failed to ensure that its recovery agents did not resort to harassment or intimidation of customers while collecting debt.