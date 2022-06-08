English
    RBI cancels The Mudhol Co-operative Bank’s banking license on inadequate capital position

    Moneycontrol News
    June 08, 2022 / 07:16 PM IST

    The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), on June 8, cancelled banking license of Karnataka-based The Mudhol Co-operative Bank citing inadequate capital situation.

    “The continuance of the bank is prejudicial to the interests of its depositors,” the RBI said in a release. The bank with its present financial position would be unable to pay its present depositors in full; and public interest would be adversely affected if the bank is allowed to carry on its banking business any further.”

    The bank is prohibited from conducting the business of ‘banking’ which includes, among other things, acceptance of deposits and repayment of deposits, the RBI said.

    Further, the RBI has also requested the Commissioner for Cooperation and Registrar of Cooperative Societies, Karnataka to issue an order for winding up the bank and appoint a liquidator.

    On liquidation, every depositor would be entitled to receive deposit insurance claim amount of his/her deposits up to a monetary ceiling of Rs 5 lakh from the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation, or DICGC, according to the RBI.

    “As per the data submitted by the bank, more than 99 percent of the depositors are entitled to receive full amount of their deposits from DICGC,” the RBI said. “DICGC has already paid Rs 16.69 crore of the total insured deposits under the provisions of Section 18A of the DICGC Act, 1961 based on the willingness received from the concerned depositors of the bank.”

    The RBI has been tightening its control on regulated entities, specifically cooperative banks, to ensure that appropriate corporate governance practices are followed.

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Reserve Bank of India
    first published: Jun 8, 2022 07:16 pm
