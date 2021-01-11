RBI cancels the licence of Vasantdada Nagari Sahakari Bank; 99% depositors to get full deposits back

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has cancelled the licence of Vasantdada Nagari Sahakari Bank Ltd., Osmanabad, Maharashtra to carry on banking business, with effect from the close of business on January 11.

The Commissioner for Cooperation and Registrar of Cooperative Societies (RCS), Maharashtra has also been requested to issue an order for winding up the bank and appoint a liquidator for the bank. The RBI said the bank has failed to comply with the requirements and continuance of the bank is prejudicial to the interests of its depositors.

The bank, with its present financial position, would be unable to pay its present depositors in full and it is necessary for public interest and for preventing the affairs of the bank being conducted in a manner detrimental to the interests of its depositors to wind up the affairs of the bank, the RBI said.

“Consequent to the cancellation of its licence, Vasantdada Nagari Sahakari Bank Ltd., Osmanabad, Maharashtra is prohibited from conducting the business of ‘banking’ which includes acceptance of deposits and repayment of deposits as defined in Section 5(b) read with Section 56 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 with immediate effect,” the RBI said.

With the cancellation of licence and commencement of liquidation proceedings, the process of paying the depositors of Vasantdada Nagari Sahakari Bank Ltd., Osmanabad, Maharashtra as per the DICGC Act, 1961 will be set in motion, the RBI said.

On liquidation, every depositor is entitled to repayment of his/her deposits up to a monetary ceiling of Rs 5,00,000 from the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation as per usual terms and conditions.

More than 99 per cent of the depositors of the bank will get full repayment of their deposits from DICGC, the RBI said. The RBI has cancelled the licences of Mapusa Bank, CKP Cooperative bank and the Karad Janata Sahakari Bank Ltd last year. Also, the regulator has initiated punitive actions on above hundred cooperative banks.