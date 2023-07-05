RBI cancels Shushruti Souharda Sahakara Bank Niyamita licence on inadequate capital, earnings prospects

The bank with its present financial position would be unable to pay its depositors in full.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on July 5 said it has cancelled the licence of Shushruti Souharda Sahakara Bank Niyamita as the bank does not have adequate capital and earning prospects.

Further, it said the bank with its present financial position would be unable to pay its present depositors in full.

"Public interest would be adversely affected if the bank is allowed to carry on its banking business any further," the release said.

Consequently, the bank is now prohibited from conducting the business of ‘banking’ which includes, among other things, acceptance of deposits and repayment of deposits.

On liquidation, every depositor would be entitled to receive deposit insurance claim amount of his/her deposits up to a monetary ceiling of Rs 5 lakh from Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC), the release said.

Further, the central bank said as per the data submitted by the bank, 91.92 percent of the depositors are entitled to receive full amount of their deposits from DICGC.

As on May 31, 2023, DICGC has already paid Rs 54.16 crore of the total insured deposits.

The Registrar of Cooperative Societies, Bengaluru has also been requested to issue an order for winding up the bank and appoint a liquidator for the bank