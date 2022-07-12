English
    RBI cancels registration of four NBFCs

    The move comes in the wake of growing harassment complaints from borrowers who have used instant loan apps for quick cash.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 12, 2022 / 06:38 PM IST
    The RBI had set up a working group in January 2021 to study issues surrounding digital lending apps and suggest regulations.

    The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on July 12 cancelled certificate of registration of four non-banking finance companies (NBFCs).

    These include Kanva Shree Credit Private Limited, formerly known as MCI Leasing Private Limited, Williamson Magor & Co Ltd, Galaxy Capital Finance Limited and SRS Finance Limited, the RBI said in a release.

    The regulator did not cite any reason for the cancellation of their registration. The above companies shall not transact the business of a non-banking financial institution, as defined in clause (a) of Section 45-I of the RBI Act, 1934, said the central bank.

    This cancellation comes in the wake of growing harassment complaints from borrowers who have used instant loan apps for quick cash. There are many instances of app-based moneylenders harassing borrowers over repayment. In May, the RBI cancelled the registration of five NBFCs under the above clause for irregular lending practices.

    Further, three more NBFCs – PKC Credit Pvt Ltd, Gajanand Lefin Pvt Ltd and Harita Malini Private Limited -- surrendered their certificate of registration to the RBI, the central bank said in a separate release, without citing any reason.

    RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, on June 17, had said that customer harassment by loan recovery agents of the banks would not be tolerated.

    The central bank has received complaints of customers being contacted by recovery agents at odd hours, even past midnight, Das had said. There are also complaints of recovery agents using foul language. Such kinds of activities by recovery agents are "unacceptable" and pose "reputational risk" for the financial entities themselves, the governor had said.

    The RBI had set up a working group in January 2021 to study issues surrounding digital lending apps and suggest regulations. The group was set up as concerns arose over business conduct and customer protection amid a spurt in digital lending.
