    RBI cancels registration certificate of five NBFCs for irregular lending practices

    The central bank found that the five NBFCs violated RBI guidelines on outsourcing and Fair Practices Code in their digital lending operations undertaken through third-party apps. This was considered “detrimental to the public interest,” the RBI said.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 25, 2022 / 08:03 PM IST

    The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on May 25 cancelled the certificate of registration of five non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) due to irregular lending practices.

    The five NBFCs are UMB Securities Limited, Anashri Finvest Limited, Chadha Finance Private Limited, Alexcy Tracon Pvt Ltd, and Jhuria Financial Services Private Limited, the RBI said in a release.

    The banking regulator found that these NBFCs violated RBI guidelines on outsourcing and Fair Practices Code in their digital lending operations undertaken through third-party apps. This was considered “detrimental to the public interest,” the RBI said.

    Further, these companies were also not complying with the extant regulations pertaining to charging excessive interest and had resorted to undue harassment of customers for loan recovery purposes, the RBI said.

    The RBI is tightening its noose on digital lenders with an aim to regularise their lending practices. The RBI aims to promote a culture of fair lending practices among lenders to ensure that consumer interests are protected.



    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Digital Lending #Non-banking finance companies #Reserve Bank of India
    first published: May 25, 2022 08:03 pm
