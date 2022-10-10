RBI cancels Pune-based Seva Vikas Co-operative Bank’s licence

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on October 10 cancelled the banking licence of Pune-based Seva Vikas Co-operative Bank as the lender does not have adequate capital and cannot pay its present depositors in full.

The lender did not have adequate earning prospects and failed to comply with regulations under the Banking Regulation Act, The RBI said in a press release. The continuance of the bank is prejudicial to the interests of its depositors, and public interest would be adversely affected if the bank is allowed to carry on its banking business any further, the regulator added.

Consequently, the bank ceases to carry on banking business, with effect from the close of business on October 10, the RBI said. The Commissioner for Cooperation and Registrar of Cooperative Societies, Maharashtra have been requested to issue an order for winding up the bank and appoint a liquidator.

Post the cancellation of its licence, the bank is prohibited from conducting the business of banking which includes, among other things, acceptance and repayment of deposits, according to the RBI.

On liquidation, every depositor would be entitled to receive deposit insurance claim amount of his/her deposits up to a monetary ceiling of Rs 5 lakh from Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC). As per the data submitted by the bank, about 99 percent of the depositors are entitled to receive full amount of their deposits.

DICGC has already paid Rs 152.36 crore of the total insured deposits to depositors based on the willingness received from the concerned depositors of the bank, according to the release.

The RBI has tightened the scrutiny of erring cooperative banks. In the past few years, it has clamped down on several erring cooperative banks. However, despite the regulator’s strict actions, cooperative banks continue to be susceptible to fraud and bad governance, putting thousands of depositors’ hard-earned money at risk.

The crisis surrounding India’s cooperative banks is not accidental. These entities have long struggled with a clutch of problems, including dual regulation, local political intervention, bad governance and fraud.

While larger cooperative banks are governed by the RBI, the smaller ones—primary rural cooperative banks—continue to be under the control of state governments. To be sure, even the big ones are said to be heavily influenced by local politicians.

However, the regulations have evolved. In February 2021, the RBI constituted an expert panel led by former deputy governor NS Vishwanathan to examine issues facing urban cooperative banks.

The committee recommended a four-tier regulatory framework for urban cooperative banks based on the size of deposits and their area of operations, the RBI said on July 20.