    RBI cancels permit of payments system operator Edenred India

    Edenred, formerly known as Accor Services, is a French company headquartered in Issy-Ies-Moulimeaux that specialises in specific-purpose payment solutions for companies, employees and merchants.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 17, 2022 / 07:46 PM IST

    The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on April 30, 2021, cancelled the Certificate of Authorisation (CoA) of Payment System Operator (PSO) Edenred (India) Private Ltd citing the voluntary surrender of the licence by the company, the central bank said in a release.

    “Following the cancellation of the CoA, the company cannot transact the business of the authorised payment system, as mentioned above. However, customers or merchants having a valid claim, if any, on this company as PSO, can approach it for settlement of their claims within three years from the date of cancellation,” the RBI statement said.

    Edenred, formerly known as Accor Services, is a Frech company headquartered in Issy-Ies-Moulimeaux that specialises in specific-purpose payment solutions for companies, employees, and merchants.

    As per the company’s website, Edenred in India connects 2.5 million employees, 4,000 plus companies, and 110,000 plus partner merchants in 3,500 cities. It also offers corporate payments, incentives, and rewards or public social programs.



    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Edenred #payments operator #RBI
    first published: May 17, 2022 07:46 pm
